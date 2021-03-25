Audio: Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden says Greitens still unfit for office; Schatz has similar feelings about the ex-governor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia has strong words about fellow Republican Eric Greitens running for the U.S. Senate.

Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 after allegations about federal campaign donation violations, taking a half-nude photo of his former mistress without her permission, improperly taking a donor list to bankroll his campaign, and dodging open records laws. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is also running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated next year by fellow Republican Roy Blunt.

Earlier this week, Greitens announced he is running for the U.S. Senate. During a weekly press conference, Missouri Senate President Dave Schatz of Sullivan says he has similar concerns about Greitens.

Democrat Scott Sifton, a former state Senator from Affton, has announced a bid for the office.

