Audio: Missouri House attempting to undo state Supreme Court’s restrictions on bail

In 2019, the Missouri Supreme Court began restricting when judges can require bail. Currently, judges can only charge bail fees for safety reasons or to help ensure defendants appear in court.

The Missouri House has given preliminary approval to Lake St. Louis State Representative Justin Hill’s bill that would undo the high court’s bail rules.

Representative Marlon Anderson, a St. Louis attorney, says he believes the bill violates the eighth amendment, which guarantees a person’s right to bail. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate. During debate, Representative Marlon Anderson, a St. Louis attorney, says he opposes the legislation.

Bill sponsor Justin Hill of Lake St. Louis says too many criminals are getting repeatedly released and re-offending. One more vote in favor of the bill would send the measure to the Senate.

