Audio: Scam in Missouri targets EBT cardholders

State News March 27, 2023 KTTN News
Scam Alert News Graphic
(Missourinet) – EBT cardholders in Missouri, be aware of a texting scam targeting you. 

 

 

The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning residents to be wary of a text message scam targeting EBT cardholders. Legitimate, information texts can sometimes be sent to people who receive benefits, but the department will never call or text asking for personal information, a card number, or a PIN.

The USDA sent out an alert earlier this month notifying users to be aware of criminals using phony text messages that say a recipient’s SNAP EBT Card has been locked.

