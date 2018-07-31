Audio: President Trump’s Chief of Staff briefed on Missouri’s increase in violent crime

(Missourinet) – The new U-S Attorney for the Western District of Missouri says the state’s increasing violent crime rate has drawn the attention of White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly.

Tim Garrison briefed Mr. Kelly during President Trump’s Kansas City visit last week. Garrison tells reporters he told Kelly that Missouri has three of the top 15 most violent cities in the nation, on a per capita basis.

Those three cities are St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield. Garrison also notes Missouri has the fifth-highest murder rate in the nation.

Like this: Like Loading...