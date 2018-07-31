Audio: Missouri candidate receives death threats for gun device giveaway

(Missourinet) – Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Austin Petersen says he’s received several death threats since announcing a giveaway of a machine that makes unserialized guns. During a podcast on Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin, Petersen says the threats made on social media include hoping he gets shot in the face and his head blown off.

Petersen’s campaign has not contacted law enforcement to investigate the threats. During a podcast on Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin, Petersen says the threats center around his giveaway of a device that can make untraceable guns.

Petersen says every American has the right to manufacture at least one gun without serial numbers.

