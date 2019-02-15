Audio: Nikodim says future is bright for Missouri’s pork industry

The longtime Missouri Pork Association (MPA) leader says things are good in the pork industry. MPA Executive Vice President Don Nikodim spoke to Missourinet at this week’s Pork Expo in Columbia.

Nikodim notes pork producers dealt with last summer’s drought, and have been dealing with snow and ice in many parts of the state.

Nikodim notes the pork industry contributes one-billion dollars annually to the state’s economy. He spoke to Missourinet at this week’s Pork Expo in Columbia. Nikodim says the trade show sold out early this year, and about 800 people attended the Expo luncheon.