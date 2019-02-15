Audio: Blunt says Trump does not need national emergency to fund extra federal money

President Trump is reportedly signing a deal to keep the federal government open, but he will declare a national emergency to get more border wall funding. The compromise includes 1.3 billion dollars, instead of 5.7 billion Trump wanted.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt tells Missourinet previous presidents have taken extra money from the federal budget to cover other priorities.

Fellow Republican, east-central Missouri Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer, says the U.S. is in a national emergency and the country must build additional border wall.