Missouri’s in-home daycares will have new capacity restrictions.

Governor Parson has signed into law restrictions involving how many kids can be watched at in-home daycares. The businesses will be limited to overseeing six kids with no more than three of them under the age of 2. The bill – called “Nathan’s Law” – is named after an eastern Missouri boy who died from suffocation in 2007 at a Jefferson County in-home daycare serving 10 children.