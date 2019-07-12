Audio: IRS offers tax relief for Missouri severe weather victims

Another federal agency is stepping up to help Missouri’s severe weather victims.

The Internal Revenue Service announced it plans to offer tax relief for those suffering from the severe weather and flooding following President Trump’s declaration of Missouri’s disaster areas. They are offering to postpone tax deadlines and to waive fines for those in the designated areas. They are also urging victims to claim disaster-related losses on their next year’s tax return, advising those that do so to write “Missouri, Severe Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding” in red ink on top, which will aid in fast-tracking the claim.