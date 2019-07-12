Audio: New vehicle inspection law goes into effect August 28, 2019

The governor has signed a bill into law changing the state’s vehicle inspection rules.

Senate Bill 89 is a wide-ranging transportation measure that goes into effect on August 28th. Under the new law, inspections will be required for vehicles more than 10 years old or with more than 150,000 miles. The old law required every other year inspections for vehicles more than 5 years old. A nonpartisan fiscal analysis shows fewer inspections will result in up to a half-million-dollar decrease in money being deposited into the state’s highway fund.