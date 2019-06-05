Audio: Missourians are wondering where their state tax refunds are

Missourians have been calling the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline because they have not received their state tax refunds. Under Missouri law, the state must issue refunds within 45 days of receiving the tax information or pay 1.7 percent in interest. State Auditor Nicole Galloway says her office has received about 340 complaints.

Callers tell Galloway’s office that the department is blaming a new system for the delay. The Revenue department has not returned Missourinet’s three attempts to find out how many returns are left.