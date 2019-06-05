Camp Rainbow will begin its 60th year of camp next week.

Assistant Director Jillian Liu says the camp for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton and run June 14th through 23rd.

The event will be split into three three-day sessions and Liu says each session will include a talent show, costume contest, Jurassic Park-themed events, a Special Olympics, and a dance. The camp will also include swimming, boating, and fishing.

Campers can start attending Camp Rainbow at eight years old, and there is no maximum age. A few spots are still open, and a wait list will be created when current openings are filled.

Volunteers make the camp possible, as nearly every position is volunteer-based and Liu says she would be interested in having more male volunteers sign up. Individuals can start volunteering at 14 years old.

Camp Rainbow was established in 1960 before the Americans with Disabilities Act. Liu says it was “cutting edge” that the camp was started in Chillicothe.

The cost per camper when the camp started was $15.00, and the cost per camper remains at $15.00. The cost can be kept low thanks to government funding and community support.

Applications for campers and volunteers as well as information about donating can be found on the organization’s website.

More information can also be obtained by calling Assistant Director Jillian Liu at 816-390-6855.