There’s reportedly been a break in the 1993 murder of 9-year-old Angie Housman of eastern Missouri’s St. Ann.

Sources close to the investigation say that a DNA hit has led investigators to a suspect. Ron Bone, Angie stepfather told me that he was also made aware of this development from police about a month ago.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirms there have been new developments in the case, but can’t comment because of the ongoing investigation.