Audio: Members of Missouri’s delegation to Washington consider school safety legislation

There’s renewed attention to look at gun violence on campus after a gunman killed 10 students at a Texas high school last week. Missouri Republican Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler is sponsoring a bill in Congress to address the issue.

She told KOLR-TV that her “Police Officers Protecting Children Act” would allow armed, off-duty or retired officers to provide school security.

Missouri Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay wants to move in a completely different direction. He’s a co-sponsor of the “Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2018”.

