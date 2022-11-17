Audio: Ginny Wikoff, food pantry board member, makes appeal to restock shelves of Community Food Pantry

Local News November 17, 2022 KTTN News
Food Pantry (Photo courtesy Missouri News Service)
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

An appeal is being made that’s aimed at restocking the shelves of the Community Food Pantry for distributions after the holidays. Ginny Wikoff is a volunteer food pantry board member who stated last week’s commodity distribution also included Thanksgiving boxes for the clients:

 

 

A community food drive for more products has been announced for December:

 

 

The food pantry reports it’ll accept food products donations on December 28th from 9 to 11 am or any Wednesday morning thereafter when volunteers are present.

Wikoff reflects on the spirit of giving:

 

 

While the food pantry appreciates the efforts of individual families and other organizations in conducting food drives, this is the first time the food pantry itself has launched a community campaign for non-perishable/shelf-ready food products:

 

 

The community food pantry shares space with Church Women United Thrift Shop at 1703 Harris Avenue. The food pantry’s phone number is 660 339 7099. If no answer, leave a message and someone will return the phone call.

(Photo courtesy Missouri News Service)

Post Views: 15
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.