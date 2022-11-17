Audio: Ginny Wikoff, food pantry board member, makes appeal to restock shelves of Community Food Pantry

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An appeal is being made that’s aimed at restocking the shelves of the Community Food Pantry for distributions after the holidays. Ginny Wikoff is a volunteer food pantry board member who stated last week’s commodity distribution also included Thanksgiving boxes for the clients:

A community food drive for more products has been announced for December:

The food pantry reports it’ll accept food products donations on December 28th from 9 to 11 am or any Wednesday morning thereafter when volunteers are present.

Wikoff reflects on the spirit of giving:

While the food pantry appreciates the efforts of individual families and other organizations in conducting food drives, this is the first time the food pantry itself has launched a community campaign for non-perishable/shelf-ready food products:

The community food pantry shares space with Church Women United Thrift Shop at 1703 Harris Avenue. The food pantry’s phone number is 660 339 7099. If no answer, leave a message and someone will return the phone call.

(Photo courtesy Missouri News Service)