Ramp closures planned Sunday on Highway 36 in Chillicothe

Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close three ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County on Sunday, Nov. 20. The closures are part of a resurfacing project on U.S. Route 36 led by Herzog Contracting Corp.

The contractor originally planned to close the ramps earlier this month but had to reschedule due to the weather. The ramps will not be closed simultaneously. These short-duration closures are planned for Sunday when the number of vehicles using the ramps is lower, and to take advantage of favorable weather conditions.

Below is the planned schedule of work:

Sunday, Nov. 20:

7 – 11 a.m.: Westbound on-ramps

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Eastbound off-ramp

2:30 – 5:30 p.m.: Eastbound on-ramp

The westbound off-ramp was completed earlier this month.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.