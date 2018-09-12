Audio: 50 Missouri Task Force One members deploy to help with Hurricane Florence

(Missourinet) – Fifty members of Missouri’s Task Force One are headed to help the east coast with Hurricane Florence efforts. Gail Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District in mid-Missouri says the members have been deployed to Raleigh, North Carolina, along with 100,000 pounds of equipment.

Blomenkamp with the Boone County Fire Protection District says the group has four hours to get on the road after it gets its orders.

The Boone County Fire Protection District has been deployed to North Carolina and could be there for about two weeks.

Roughly 25 of the country’s 28 urban search and rescue teams are helping with storm relief efforts on the east coast and in Hawaii. The emergency response team is based in mid-Missouri.