Audio: Missouri Senate Democrats pressure Hawley to withdraw from Obamacare lawsuit

(Missourinet) – Missouri Senate Democrats are putting pressure on Attorney General Hawley about an Obamacare lawsuit he’s joined. Minority Leader Gina Walsh says her caucus has filed a resolution calling on Hawley to back out of the suit because she says 2.5 million Missourians with pre-existing conditions could lose insurance.

Hawley says preexisting conditions should be covered but says the law is unconstitutional. Several non-partisan healthcare organizations have filed a brief opposing the federal lawsuit.