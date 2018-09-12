Audio: Missouri Senate Democrats pressure Hawley to withdraw from Obamacare lawsuit

State News September 12, 2018 KTTN News
Obamacare

(Missourinet) – Missouri Senate Democrats are putting pressure on Attorney General Hawley about an Obamacare lawsuit he’s joined. Minority Leader Gina Walsh says her caucus has filed a resolution calling on Hawley to back out of the suit because she says 2.5 million Missourians with pre-existing conditions could lose insurance.

 

 

Hawley says preexisting conditions should be covered but says the law is unconstitutional. Several non-partisan healthcare organizations have filed a brief opposing the federal lawsuit.

