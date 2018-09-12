Audio: Federal appeals court rules in favor of stronger abortion clinic requirements

(Missourinet) – A federal appeals court has ruled Missouri can enforce laws that pro-choice groups say will sharply reduce access to abortion.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a 2017 decision that blocked enforcement of the laws. The regulations require abortion doctors to have hospital admitting privileges and abortion clinics to be licensed as outpatient surgical centers.

Planned Parenthood’s two Missouri operators filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 challenging the two restrictions. The litigation came after the U.S. Supreme Court determined earlier that year that Texas restrictions almost identical to Missouri’s were unconstitutional.

Monday’s decision will not take effect while Planned Parenthood considers whether to seek review of the case. The organization says the latest court ruling could impact services within weeks, forcing it to suspend abortion services in Columbia and limiting access to St. Louis. Planned Parenthood also says efforts to restart Kansas City services could be threatened.