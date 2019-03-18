Application deadline for Leadership Chillicothe fast approaching

The Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce has designed a program to enhance the professional and personal skill sets of local individuals in 2019.

Leadership Chillicothe will focus on community issues and leadership topics over a structured seven-month course. “The deadline for applying to this year’s class is March 22. We have had several apply at this point but would like to reach our maximum occupancy to enhance the experience for our participants,” stated Crystal Narr, executive director of the Chamber.

Leadership Chillicothe, originally established in 1989 by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, was developed to motivate the visionary leaders in Livingston County. “It is no secret that leadership skills are a necessary trait both in the workplace and the community. Chillicothe takes great pride in being a progressive city but it takes leadership to maintain that innovative nature,” state Narr.

“The goal of Leadership Chillicothe is to accentuate our participants’ confidence, knowledge, leadership, and interpersonal skills to become distinguished dignitaries in our community,” state Narr. Leadership Chillicothe is in session from April through October and will meet the second Tuesday of each month excluding the initial retreat which includes an overnight stay with day and a half session on April 2/3. Graduation will be held on the evening of Thursday, October 17, 2019.

A complete overview and printable application are available on the City of Chillicothe website. The deadline to apply for the 2019 class is March 22, 2019. Additional inquiries may be directed to the Chillicothe Chamber at 660-646-4050 or [email protected]