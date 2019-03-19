Missouri Department of Conservation holding free public event in Milan tonight

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to discover nature and spend an evening with wildlife from 6 to 8:30 Tuesday evening, March 19th in the Milan C-2 School gym. No registration is required.

Conservation staff will display exhibits on forestry, furbearers, deer, turkey, fisheries, quail, habitat management, and hunter education. Visitors can also check out a Live Snakes of Missouri display and certified professionals will be on hand to score antlers.

MDC Small Game Coordinator David Hoover will give a presentation on quail and small game management at 7 o’clock in the school library.

Conservation Agent Sean Ernst says an “evening with wildlife is a way of educating children and adults about issues relating to conservation. Partner organizations and individuals will highlight and answer questions about Missouri’s natural resources.

The entire trade show-style event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Agent Sean Ernst at (573) 673-7588.