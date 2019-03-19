Missouri Department of Conservation holding free public event in Milan tonight

March 19, 2019
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to discover nature and spend an evening with wildlife from 6 to 8:30 Tuesday evening, March 19th in the Milan C-2 School gym. No registration is required.

Conservation staff will display exhibits on forestry, furbearers, deer, turkey, fisheries, quail, habitat management, and hunter education. Visitors can also check out a Live Snakes of Missouri display and certified professionals will be on hand to score antlers.

MDC Small Game Coordinator David Hoover will give a presentation on quail and small game management at 7 o’clock in the school library.

Conservation Agent Sean Ernst says an “evening with wildlife is a way of educating children and adults about issues relating to conservation. Partner organizations and individuals will highlight and answer questions about Missouri’s natural resources.

The entire trade show-style event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Agent Sean Ernst at (573) 673-7588.

