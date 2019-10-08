Annual Poosey Fall driving tour scheduled for Sunday, October 20th

The 33rd annual Poosey Conservation Area Fall driving tour is scheduled on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Poosey Conservation area in the northwest part of Livingston County.

The tour allows motorists to drive on roads that are not normally open for vehicle traffic. Vehicles that have a high clearance are recommended. Drivers can tour the winding uphill road and view autumn foliage from noon until 4 o’clock.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports Smokey Bear will also be in attendance to celebrate his 75th birthday. Pictures with Smoky also can be taken. Presentations scheduled include the role of fire in the forest, woodland, and grassland ecology.

MDC’s Poosey area also has trails, lakes, and ponds for visitors to enjoy. At one stop along the tour route, hikers can follow a short trail to the limestone overhang known as the Panther’s Den. Anglers can fish at Pike’s Lake or Indian Creek Community Lake or one of the area’s ponds.

The tour begins at Pike’s Lake. An entrance to the lake is reached off Route W and County Road 502. For more information, contact the Missouri Department Conservation office in Chillicothe at 660-646-6122.

