Audio: Missouri House Subcommittee to discuss Medicaid expansion

A Missouri House subcommittee will hear testimony on the issue of Medicaid expansion on Tuesday in Jefferson City.

The House Subcommittee on Health Care Reform will hold a hearing on Tuesday afternoon at 12:30. Subcommittee chairman Steve Helms of Springfield tells Missourinet his committee’s aim is to improve access to healthcare and reduce costs for individuals. GOP House Speaker Elijah Haahr opposes Medicaid expansion, saying it would take dollars out of the classroom. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade supports Medicaid expansion, saying 100-thousand children have lost their Medicaid health care coverage.

