Chillicothe man dies in crash on Highway 13

A Chillicothe man, operating a motorcycle, died Monday afternoon in a crash on Highway 13 in Ray County.

The victim, 63-year-old Jerry Kissick, died at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond one hour after the accident occurred. The driver of a pickup, 32-year-old Theodore Bromann of Overland Park, Kansas was not reported hurt.

The pickup was southbound when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, crossed the center line, and into the path of the northbound motorcycle. Bromann over-corrected causing his pickup to travel off the right side of the highway where it began to slide, returned to the road and traveled back into the path of the motorcycle.

The 2 o’clock Monday afternoon accident was on Highway 13, near East 116th Street in Ray County. Both the pickup and motorcycle were demolished and both drivers were using safety equipment.

