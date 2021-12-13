High Wind Watch issued for north Missouri on Wednesday, with winds gusting to 50 mph or more

While it may be Monday, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill is fairly confident that Wednesday is going to be fairly windy, as they have already issued a High Wind Watch. Temperatures are going to be far above normal on Wednesday as well as the forecast high is predicted to be 73 degrees, which will be some 30 to 35 degrees above normal.

The High Wind Watch will be in effect from 9 am on Wednesday to Midnight Wednesday evening. Counties included in the High Wind Watch are Mercer, Grundy, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Andrew. DeKalb, Daviess, Platte, Clay, Ray Jackson, and Cass counties.

Winds will generally become Southerly at 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 65 mph possible in the watch area.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for those driving high-profile vehicles such as 18-wheel tractor-trailer rigs and recreational vehicles. At home, be sure to secure outdoor trash cans, deck furniture, and anything else the wind can pick up and blow away.

The forecast as of Monday morning is as follows:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with a south wind of 16 to 21 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph or more. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Windy. The chance of precipitation is 20%.