Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fires over the weekend

Grass fires Sunday near Chillicothe sent firefighters to two different locations.

At approximately 2 o’clock, the Chillicothe Fire Department personnel, a brush truck, and a utility vehicle arrived at 20645 Route Z where a grass fire had been reported. The department noted approximately ten acres of tall grass was on fire. It was extinguished with approximately 240 gallons of water and foam. The Dawn Fire Department also responded to assist in extinguishing the fire.

A Chillicothe spokesman noted a large bay of hay was on fire and foam was used to cool the bale and cover the ground around the bale which was described as at the edge of the timber. The owner was listed as Rick Smith. Firefighters were at the scene on Route Z for more than three hours Sunday.

At approximately 4 o’clock on Sunday, the Chillicothe Fire Department received a call regarding a grass fire at 10792 LIV Road 229.

Upon arrival, approximately one-half acre of short grass was on fire. The department used a backpack blower to extinguish this fire. The homeowner used a flat shovel to assist in extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters quoted the owner as stating he was burning trash and the fire got into the nearby grass. The owner was listed as Max Helms.

Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene along LIV Road 229 for about 11 minutes.