The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 43-year-old Anna Manson of Brookfield who was taken by EMS to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe after crashing one mile west of Wheeling on Monday.

The car was eastbound on Highway 36 when it went off the south side of the highway, went airborne, struck the ground, and a fence coming to rest on its wheels.

The car received extensive damage and the report noted she was not using a seat belt.