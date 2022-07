Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

With hotter summer temperatures, pavement, especially old concrete pavement, can buckle and as MODOT says “blow up.”

MoDOT Northeast District Engineer Jeff Kroner explains the term:

Kroner and MoDot are asking drivers for help.

That number is 1-888-ASK-MODOT to report the highway location. You may also report a road condition online on the MoDOT website.

(Photo by Jens Aber on Unsplash)