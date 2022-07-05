Audio: Missouri Attorney General threatens to sue cities and counties for funding travel for abortions

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Attorney General Eric Schmitt wants to stop Missouri cities and counties from using taxpayer dollars to pay for travel to other states for abortions.

The Attorney General’s office warns that using taxpayer dollars, American Rescue Plan Act funds, or other revenue to fund abortions is “plainly illegal” under Missouri law. Schmitt says,” St. Louis City and County, Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit.”

A Kansas City ordinance would reimburse city employees needing to travel to another state to get an abortion. The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade triggered Missouri’s law banning abortions not necessary to save the life of the mother.