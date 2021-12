Various activities will be held during “Christmas in a Small Town” in Trenton on December 3, 2021.

A Christmas parade will start at Main Street and Crowder Road at 5:30. It will travel through part of Trenton and end at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri.

Most of the activities for “Christmas in a Small Town” will end at 7:30 or 8 pm on December 3rd.

Contact Megan Taul for more information at Main Street Trenton at 660-654-3716.