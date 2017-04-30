Two at Wright Memorial Hospital receive certification in Parkinson’s treatment technique

A physical therapist and a physical therapy assistant from Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton received certification in the LSVT BIG treatment technique.

Chris Shuler and Misty Houghton are among three dozen physical and occupational therapists as well as physical and occupational therapy assistants to achieve the certification.

LSVT BIG is designed to address the unique movement impairments of individuals with Parkinson’s disease.

Treatment is usually administered in 16 sessions over a single month (four individual 60-minute sessions per week). The protocol was developed specifically to address the unique movement impairments for people with Parkinson disease.

The protocol is both intensive and complex, with many repetitions of core movements that are used in daily living. This type of practice is necessary to optimize learning and carryover of your better movement into everyday life!

Patients participating in the program can improve gait speed, balance, and amplitude movements to promote improved overall mobility and quality of life.

Shuler and Houghton implemented the program at Wright Memorial Hospital.

