Trenton City Council hears report on Lakeview Motel fire

Fire Chief Brandon Gibler reviewed for the city council last night, much of what he reported to the news media about the fire Saturday night at Lakeview Motel.

He recognized how well the fire departments and first responders worked together noting Trenton had personnel at the scene for 20 hours over the weekend and they’ve been called back a half dozen times due to flareups.

The effort has taken a toll on the city’s ladder truck as Gibler said it threw some belts and has been taken out of service temporarily. Replacement belts, he said, have been ordered.

Gibler said the water hydrants performed well as the flow was up to three thousand gallons per minute at the peak of fire fighting efforts. City personnel also were at the water plant Saturday night to monitor the water supply. Gibler thanked the community for donations of food and water delivered during the multiple hour response. Members of the city council thanked the fire departments and first responders for their efforts.

Gibler also announced the Trenton Fire Department received a donation of $1,594 from the motorcycle ride organized by Cissy Wilcoxsin. The money goes toward fire safety and prevention.

Approval was given to an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a lease purchase transaction. Proceeds will be used to pay costs of painting water towers on Iowa Boulevard and Princeton Road as well as water main work on 17th street and on Harris Avenue. That work includes replacement of under-sized lines.

The city is looking to borrow up to $1,600,000, with an interest rate of three point nine percent or less. Payments would be made over a 20 year period. Charlie Zitnik of the financial planner, Gilmore and Bell, expects to have eight to 15 responses from lenders by the end of the month. Those will be reviewed with a recommendation made on which banking firm to go with.

On another vote, the city council approved a motion to pay Union Pacific Railroad up to$15,000 to have an outside engineering firm of its choosing, review the conceptual plan for replacement of the 17th Street bridge. The city has had its own engineering firm, Olsson, and Associates, involved with the plan designs.

There was some discussion among council members about making the payment but it was pointed out, if the city doesn’t do this, then it won’t get the $750,000 promised by Union Pacific for its share of the project cost to replace the bridge.

The council approved a change in authorized representative for the certificates of participation being used on the sewer system bypass elimination plan.

The city administrator was added to the checking accounts.

City Administrator Ron Urton reported the city surplus property auction Friday grossed $14,000.

Attorney Tara Walker reported the municipal court consolidation with the state begins June 1and that Ashley Weaver was hired as the clerk. The main change for the public is that fines payable to the city of Trenton will be processed at the Grundy County Courthouse not at the police station.

Mayor Nick McHargue says he’s trying to get clarification on a letter from the DNR regarding boats with a trolling motor on the city reservoir, a practice not allowed by the state.

Rosetta Marsh of TMU reported on the city’s increased usage of its Facebook page to inform viewers on city information and notifications.

Attorney Walker conducted the council training session and reminded members of sunshine law provisions. This is an annual requirement by the city’s insurance carrier.

Seven council members attended the meeting with Larry Porter absent.

