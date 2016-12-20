Spickard R-2 Board of Education meeting results

At a meeting last night of the Spickard R-2 board of education, a financial report was given indicating revenues are coming in as expected, while expenses are at approximately 50% mark halfway through the fiscal year.

Superintendent Bernie Schneiderheinze described expenditures as down compared to last year by this time.

Board members completed an evaluation on Schneiderheinze as the district superintendent.

It was reported plumbing issues have been fixed.

The Spickard school is in the process of seeking bids for new windows for the front of the building and reminder was given that there’s still a vacancy for someone residing in the Spickard district to serve on the board of education.

No action was taken during an executive session for personnel and students.

