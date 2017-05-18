Simplified Funeral Solution in Green Castle to hold Grand Opening

A Simplified Funeral Solution in Green Castle will hold a grand opening for its Life Celebration facility and celebrate its first year next week.

The celebration May 26th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the afternoon will include an open house and a ribbon cutting at noon.

Those attending can meet and greet the owners, funeral director, embalmers, and staff.

They can also find out more information on body donation, green funerals, and water flameless cremation.

A light lunch and refreshments will be served and there will be door prizes.

Call A Simplified Funeral Solution at 660-265-6425 for more information.

