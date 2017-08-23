Several area schools start first day of classes with more students

Classes started today in several area schools and this is how enrollment numbers are stacking up.

First-day enrollment for Spickard R-2 for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade was 25 students which is down five from the first day last year. The largest class is second grade with six students and the smallest is first grade with one student.

Pleasant View R-6’s first-day enrollment was 114 for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade which is up 23 from last year.

There are 20 students in pre-kindergarten with the largest grade besides pre-kindergarten being fourth with 13 students. The smallest is sixth grade with five.

Ninety students were enrolled in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the first day at Newtown-Harris R-3 which is an increase of six students from first-day enrollment last year.

The largest class is 11th grade with 11 students and the smallest is eighth grade with three students.

For Princeton R-5, the first-day enrollment for kindergarten through 12th grade was 384 students which is a decrease of 15 students from the first day last year.

The largest class is ninth grade with 38 students and the smallest is second grade with 21.

Linn County R-1 school’s first-day enrollment for preschool through 12th grade was 215 students.

The largest class is eighth grade with 22 and Kindergarten and fourth-grade tie for the smallest class with 10 students.

Like this: Like Loading...