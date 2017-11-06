Remote monitoring system provides real-time care for Saint Luke’s Home Care & Hospice patients

Patients of Saint Luke’s Home Care & Hospice now may experience a new type of home health visit using text, phone or video chat. Clinicians at Saint Luke’s Home Care & Hospice are able to manage patients’ needs at home in real-time using an advanced remote monitoring system that utilizes a 4G tablet and Bluetooth device. Saint Luke’s is using the PatientConnectTM platform offered by Health Recovery Solutions, a national provider of telemonitoring software, to provide the connection.

“It just became easier for our patients to connect with us, as well as ask questions and send us alerts, and we are able to manage their care in real time from the comfort of their home,” said Rosalie Buergler, director of Home Care at Saint Luke’s Home Care & Hospice. “This technology transforms how we care for patients, and most importantly, addresses some of the primary strategies to help our patients stay at home and reduce hospital admissions, except when they are truly needed.”

HRS’ telemonitoring software addresses the primary causes of hospital readmissions and unnecessary emergency department visits, which include patients taking medications properly, and timely communications to answer questions and assess for declines in a patient’s condition. With a 4G tablet and Bluetooth device provided by Saint Luke’s, patients may monitor their vital signs and communicate with clinicians through the PatientConnectTM. Clinicians also can monitor and contact patients through the ClinicianConnectTM web portal and smartphone application.

Currently, Saint Luke’s patients with cardiac and respiratory diagnoses are using the technology, which has been shown to reduce readmissions, improve health outcomes, and enhance the quality of care.

A hands-on demonstration of the new telemonitoring system took place at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton on November 6.

For more information, contact Joan Bird at 816-305-3123 or [email protected].

