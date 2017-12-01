NCMC hosts Legislative Forum featuring thirteen representatives

Thirteen legislators and officials participated in a Legislative Forum in Cross Hall on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton Thursday morning.

Moderator Gary Black of Trenton asked the forum one main question: How do the officials see their offices and other government agencies working with North Central Missouri College to meet the needs of the workforce supply?

Black said that included the transition of many in the workforce as well as the creation of new jobs.

State Representative Nate Walker of Kirksville responded saying the community college has helped his office a lot, and NCMC and his office have worked together as a community. He said higher education at all levels needs to work with the Department of Economic Development to make sure there is a trained workforce.

Kraft-Heinz recently expanded in Kirksville, which Walker attributed to Moberly Community College’s training programs to make workers better qualified. He said the workforce in rural Missouri needs to receive proper training to advance and make rural Missouri a more attractive place to live.

Walker and the other members of the legislative forum also discussed the importance of community colleges.

State Representative Allen Andrews of Grant City said the work done in community colleges is imperative because they train the next workforce. He noted skilled labor is important, and Missouri lacks it. He wants members of the legislature to support community colleges and strengthen their funding.

State Representative Doctor Jim Neeley of Cameron talked about his educational path. He shared that he attended multiple schools from Missouri to California and paid a lot of tuition. He said he has realized that the best buy is to attend a community college because the student is what matters, not the school’s nameplate.

Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby said he wants to move North Missouri forward by developing a climate to have more and better jobs, which he believes is the mission of community colleges.

He added that the legislature needs to engage community colleges in helping develop and grow the workforce in the type of jobs needed.

