Man who kidnapped Hamilton woman loses appeal

The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld a lower courts’ verdict when a former area resident was convicted on charges of forcible rape.

Brian James Adkison of Columbia was found guilty in July of 2015 by a jury in Boone County. Then in October of 2015, his motion for a new trial was overruled by the presiding judge in the case. That led to Adkison’s attorney making the appeal to the Western District Court.

Brian Adkison was sentenced to 15 years in prison for forcible rape.

Adkison was accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in 2013 who at the time was a resident of Hamilton. The alleged rape involved the same female.

Adkison already had three prior mistrials: one in Boone County at Columbia for rape and sexual-assault charges, and two in Livingston County at Chillicothe for kidnapping and domestic abuse charges.

