Livingston County Health Center to promote “Wear Red Day”

Livingston County Health Center is encouraging local businesses to encourage their staff to wear red to work on Friday, February 3rd, National Wear Red Day, to raise awareness among local women that heart disease is their #1 health threat.

Women tend to think of breast cancer as the main cause of death for women, but in reality, one in four women in the US dies of heart disease while one in 30 dies of breast cancer.

Wear Red Day is a great opportunity to reach out to women and alert them to their personal risk factors for heart disease. The Health Center hopes to raise awareness about heart disease and help lead women on the path to prevention. Businesses who participate will be provided with health education materials and other goodies to share with staff, highlighting ways to improve your heart health.

Businesses who would like to be a part of this effort should call the health center at 646-5506 before Friday morning at 9 a.m. so materials can be delivered. Those participating are also encouraged to post pictures of staff wearing red on the Health Center Facebook page Livingston County HealthCenter.

Like this: Like Loading...