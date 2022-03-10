Two area health departments report on new COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center reports five COVID-19 cases have been added since March 4th, raising the total to 3,382. The number of active cases went down by 22 to 11.

Five COVID-19 cases have been added for Daviess County since March 2nd. The health department reports 1,655 cases total. The number of active cases dropped by five to eight. Four of the active cases were fully vaccinated.

There are four current COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 29 deaths reported. The deaths involved individuals 44 to 90 years old, and they were all unvaccinated.

Daviess County’s vaccination rate is 38.3%.

