A special meeting will be held Thursday, March 17, for directors of the North Central Missouri Mental Health Center to discuss bids for a Chillicothe project.

The board meets on Thursday at 4:30 pm at the Trenton office of the Mental Health Center. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Contact the office in Trenton for the meeting ID and passcode.

The only topic that’s listed is the review of bids for the Chillicothe construction project. The mental health center maintains an office at Chillicothe.

