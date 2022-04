Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will offer CPR for babysitters next month. Participants will be instructed on CPR and first aid on May 24th at 1:30 in the afternoon.

The free class will prepare participants for emergency situations while watching children. Participants must be at least 11 years old.

Registration is limited for the May 24th event. Call the Livingston County Health Center to register at 660-646-5506.

