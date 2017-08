Immunization appointments are still available at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton.

School immunization requirements primarily affect three age groups. Students entering kindergarten must receive a booster series. Students entering eighth grade need tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis booster as well as a meningococcal vaccination.

Students entering 12th grade need a meningococcal vaccination.

Appointments can be made by calling the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

Like this: Like Loading...