Concerts at Sedalia to honor Jose Barron IV

State Fair Community College arts program at Sedalia plans to honor the memory of Jose Barron the fourth of Trenton during concerts this weekend.

Barron, a 2016 graduate of Trenton High School, died on March 22 as the result of an auto accident near Sedalia on March 19. He was a member of the Jazz Runners band at Sedalia. It will perform in his honor. Also performing will be the Chamber and Jazz choirs.

The concerts will be held at 7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29 in the Stauffacher Arts Building on the campus, located at 3201 West 16th Street in Sedalia.

The program is anticipated to last around 90 minutes. Tickets are $6 each or $3 per person in groups of 10 or more. Information about the program and to purchase tickets can be obtained at www.sfccmo.edu/the-arts. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Prior to the concerts each night, the Barron family and friends will be having a dinner at the Brickfront Grill, located at 3007 West Broadway Blvd.

Barron worked there as a cook while attending school as a freshman at State Fair.

