Carroll County Memorial Hospital annual Holiday Food Drive a huge success

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton collected 3,398 pounds of food during its Annual Holiday Food Drive.

The hospital surpassed its goal of 3,245 pounds, which was how much was collected last year. Seven of the hospital’s departments raised more than 20 pounds per employee.

The Carroll County Memorial Hospital donated the collected food to the Carrollton Ministerial Alliance, which will distribute it. The hospital also sponsors an Angel Tree each year.

Nutrition Services Director and Angel Tree Committee member Kristy Heussner says local businesses, churches, and the hospital helped 130 families, 106 children, and 338 persons.

Hospital employees adopted 76 children from Carrollton and the surrounding communities.

Like this: Like Loading...