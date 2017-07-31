Absentee voting hours set for Saturday, August 5 in Grundy County

Absentee balloting hours have been scheduled this coming Saturday, August 5, in conjunction with the August 8 special election in Grundy County.

In addition to regular courthouse office hours on weekdays, absentee balloting can be done at the county clerks’ office this Saturday between 8 and 12 noon.

5 o’clock on Monday, August 7 remains the deadline to cast an absentee in advance of the Tuesday election.

The only issue on the ballot next Tuesday, August 8 is a proposed 15 cent increase in the operating levy for the Grundy County Nursing Home District. If approved by a simple majority, the new tax levy would be 30 cents on the $100 of assessed valuation.

All regular Grundy County polling locations will be open for the voting on Tuesday, August 8 from 6 o’clock in the morning until 7 o’clock in the evening.

