Work on resurfacing projects pushed back to April 9 due to weather

Weather is pushing the start date for resurfacing projects on Route J in Carroll County and Route H in Livingston County.

Contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp. of St. Joseph, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to begin resurfacing the two roadways on April 9. Once started, both projects should take about 10 working days to complete. Crews will be working Monday through Saturday during daylight hours on both roads simultaneously.

work crews will close one lane at a time and direct motorists through the work zone using flaggers and a pilot car.

