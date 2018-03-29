Road work in Linn County near Brookfield may cause delays

A shoulder improvement project in Linn County is scheduled to begin the week of April 9.

Contractor crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will improve the shoulders, replace guardrail, and repave the shoulders of the ramps at the Route 5/Route U interchange near Marceline. The shoulder and guardrail portion of the project extends from just east of Brookfield to just east of Bucklin. The contractor plans to begin work on Monday, April 9 and all work should be complete by the end of May.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Friday, but some Saturday work could also occur. Traffic control will be in place alerting motorists of the work and one lane each direction on U.S. Route 36 will remain open at all times during the project. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

