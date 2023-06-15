Eleven troopers to graduate from Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy on June 23rd

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eleven troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 23, 2023. The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony will be live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 117th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 3, 2023, and the new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on July 10, 2023.

The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, will provide the keynote address and administer the Oath of Office to the new troopers. Colonel Olson will also address the class. The Troop F Color Guard will present the colors, and Sergeant Andrew A. Henry, Troop H, will sing the national anthem. Pastor Doug Richey of Pisgah Baptist Church in Excelsior Springs, MO, will provide the invocation and benediction.

One of the troopers to graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol law enforcement academy is from Ridgeway. Timothy W. Heintz of Ridgeway will be among 11 individuals who will graduate during ceremonies on June 23rd in Jefferson City at 9 a.m.



Trooper Heintz will be assigned to duties in Clay County and will report for his first day of work on July 10th. He is the sole new trooper from this class assigned in north Missouri.

Four class awards will be presented during the graduation ceremony. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category will earn the respective award.

The names and hometowns of members of the 117th Recruit Class, along with their first assignments, are listed below:

Troop A

Trooper Mary E. Groner, Jefferson City, MO, Cass County

Trooper Timothy W. Heintz, Ridgeway, MO, Clay County

Troop C

Trooper Dalton B. Howell, Thayer, MO, South St. Louis County

Trooper Caleb C. De Alba, Naylor, MO, South St. Louis County

Trooper Michael S. Ogborn, Foristell, MO, St. Charles County

Trooper Jade M. Doyle, Carthage, MO, North St. Louis County

Trooper Hunter L. Rivera, Steelville, MO, South St. Louis County

Troop F

Trooper John K. Rizer, Camdenton, MO, Marine Operations

Trooper Levi G. Tiller, Boonville, MO, Morgan/Moniteau Counties

Troop I

Trooper Igor V. Brutsky-Stempkovsky, Willard, MO, Pulaski/Maries Counties

Trooper Gary W. Picard, Willow Springs, MO, Crawford County

