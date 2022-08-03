Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor

State News August 3, 2022 Jason Hancock
Scott Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over David Gregory ( Photo courtesy Rudi Keller - Missouri Independent).
(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory.

This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who was unopposed in his party’s primary, and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. of St. Louis. 

Fitzpatrick, 34, was appointed state treasurer by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018. He won a full term in November 2020, handily defeating Democrat Vicky Englund by 31 percentage points.

Under the Missouri Constitution, Fitzpatrick is eligible to run for re-election as treasurer for one more term in 2024.

Before his appointment to the treasurer’s office, Fitzpatrick served in the Missouri House, including a stint as chairman of the influential House budget committee.

In 2003, Fitzpatrick founded MariCorp U.S. as a boat dock repair firm on Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, Mo. In 2006 he expanded the company’s reach to include the manufacturing and installation of new docks and boat lifts. 

The auditor’s office is the only statewide position currently held by a Democrat. Incumbent Nicole Galloway announced she wouldn’t seek another term last year

(Photo courtesy Rudi Keller – Missouri Independent)

Jason Hancock

https://www.missouriindependent.com

Jason Hancock has been writing about Missouri since 2011, most recently as lead political reporter for The Kansas City Star. He has spent nearly two decades covering politics and policy for news organizations across the Midwest and has a track record of exposing government wrongdoing and holding elected officials accountable.

