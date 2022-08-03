Scott Fitzpatrick rolls to victory in GOP primary for Missouri auditor

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missouri Independent) – State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick easily won the Republican nomination for Missouri auditor Tuesday, defeating state Rep. David Gregory.

With nearly all precincts reporting, Fitzpatrick held a nearly 30 percentage point lead over Gregory.

This fall he will face Democratic state Rep. Allen Green of Florissant, who was unopposed in his party’s primary, and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. of St. Louis.

Fitzpatrick, 34, was appointed state treasurer by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018. He won a full term in November 2020, handily defeating Democrat Vicky Englund by 31 percentage points.

Under the Missouri Constitution, Fitzpatrick is eligible to run for re-election as treasurer for one more term in 2024.

Before his appointment to the treasurer’s office, Fitzpatrick served in the Missouri House, including a stint as chairman of the influential House budget committee.

In 2003, Fitzpatrick founded MariCorp U.S. as a boat dock repair firm on Table Rock Lake in Shell Knob, Mo. In 2006 he expanded the company’s reach to include the manufacturing and installation of new docks and boat lifts.

The auditor’s office is the only statewide position currently held by a Democrat. Incumbent Nicole Galloway announced she wouldn’t seek another term last year.

(Photo courtesy Rudi Keller – Missouri Independent)